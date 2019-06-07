Take A Bite Of The Heaviest Roll Ever At This Little Outlet In CP

Rolling Joint in CP serves the heaviest roll in Delhi. The weight of this dough is nearly 500gms which is big in compared to any other roll. It is situated in M Block behind Odean Cinema. With a scrumptious taste, this roll is loaded with filling. They have named it as Monster Roll and is available in both veg and non-veg. Literally bursting with flavours their filling consists of Biryani Rice, Butter Chicken/ Paneer Butter Masala depending on your choice, Burani Raita and Lacha Onion makes it full of flavours. This joint open at 11 in the morning and serves till 1:00 am in the midnight. Their menu's topped with a great variety of veg and non-veg rolls and you ought not to miss the Falafel Roll, Peri Peri Chicken Roll and Paneer Tikka Roll. Mama's Fruit Cream Cup with Virgin Mojito is a great choice to add up with your roll. Also, the staff here is really humble and will definitely help you in choosing you the right roll from their wide menu. This joint is most recommended especially if you wish to gorge on to juicy and flavourful rolls. So next time if you are craving rolls, do try this place in CP to have an awesome rolls experience