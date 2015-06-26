Take a Breather - Quiet Spots to Get Away To in Gurgaon

There’s something about roadside tea vendors, isn’t there? This one’s been on the block for about five years, serving up some of the best tea you’ll find in town. He also whips up omelettes, good ol’ bread & butter, and poha– all fresh and easy on the pocket. A pakodawala sits beside him, so bookmark them for a rainy day {literally}.

Recommended by Kriti Singhal Agrawal

