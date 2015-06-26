The city can get to be too much, and a long trip isn’t always possible. We know all too well that you need to find pockets within the city and make them your sanctuary. We collaborated with Gurgaon Foodies, and here’s a list of spots to de-stress real quick at.
Take a Breather - Quiet Spots to Get Away To in Gurgaon
Leisure Valley Park, Sector 29
If the name isn’t promising enough, enter from the Kingdom of Dreams entrance and you’re in for an absolute treat. An obscure joint serving up simple eats like bread pakoda and of course, cutting chai, the kind that will keep you company as you take in the serenity of the park.
Recommended by Supratim Ghosh
Roots - Cafe in the Park, Sector 29
Expanse and greenery for your child or puppy to run around in, cut off from the noise of the city, and sumptuous dishes to sample? Sign us up. The weather will determine how pleasant your visit is, but we say rise bright and early and have a quiet morning breakfast here. With a book, perhaps?
Recommended by Lvanika Parti Marwaha, Simar Sethi, Abhilasha Jain, Vatsala Sharma, Swati Mittal and Pushpinder Kaur
- Price for two: ₹ 750
Another Fine Day, Golf Course Road
A stack of board games, a shelf full of books, a long afternoon, and you’re all set. This spot is quiet, boasts the best hummus in Gurgaon, and offers everything from coffee to beer. The decor makes you feel right at home; it truly is a haven.
Recommended by Seema Sachdeva Sandhu
- Price for two: ₹ 800
Chaayos, Good Earth Center
Think ‘Central Perk’ in Friends, change the coffee to tea and you’ve got your very own version – Chaayos. Quiet and cozy, this spot boasts a range of teas – try their aam papad and ginger honey chai, or just go with the original masala chai. The simple bun-maska makes for a great accompaniment. Sometimes, the right beverage is all the de-stressing you need.
Recommended by Tanvee Shukul
- Price for two: ₹ 400
Madison & Pike, Nirvana Courtyard, Sector 57A
For them blue days, bookmark this spot. They’re known for their red velvet cupcakes and blueberry cheesecake {comfort food, people!} and offer al fresco dining. The red brick walls and chalk covered blackboards make you feel warm and fuzzy inside. That’s all you need to put a smile on your face.
Recommended by Tanvee Shukul
- Price for two: ₹ 1100
Neemrana
If you’re in the mood for a long drive with some tunes, or perhaps with someone who doesn’t mind sharing the silence, head to Neemrana for their chai and pakodas. The food & drink is really only to add to your trip; it’s the ride and the picturesque quality of the property that’ll provide the break from reality.
Recommended by Alok Meshack
Damdama Lake
With two gorgeous properties in the area {Botanix Resort and the Taj}, Damdama Lake is perfect for early morning drives or evenings full of conversation. You have water, you have food available close by, but most importantly – you have a break from all the chaos. A piece of peace, really.
Recommended by Vaishali Gupta and Vatsala Sharma
Area 69, Golf Course Extension
If American memorabilia is your jam and you love Turquoise Cottage, you’re going to want to visit this spot. They have a cover charge to filter the crowd, which is all redeemable against food & drink. Lose yourself in some tunes and if you want to take the edge off, you can ask their servers to buy you some liquor from the wine & beer shop next door.
Recommended by Ekta Malhotra
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Rajasthani Tea Stall, Huda market Sector 56
There’s something about roadside tea vendors, isn’t there? This one’s been on the block for about five years, serving up some of the best tea you’ll find in town. He also whips up omelettes, good ol’ bread & butter, and poha– all fresh and easy on the pocket. A pakodawala sits beside him, so bookmark them for a rainy day {literally}.
Recommended by Kriti Singhal Agrawal
