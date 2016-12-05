Take Off Scarlet is a chilled out lounge in Punjabi Bagh with good food, a wide bar selection and awesome shisha. They also have a great rooftop.
Try Take Off Scarlet In Punjabi Bagh For A Round Of Drinks
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
- Nearest Metro Station: SHIVAJI PARK
Who Will Enjoy This Place The Most?
College students and young office goers looking for a place to have couple of drinks and maybe shake a leg.
Lowdown On The Ambience
Cosy, dim interiors, which set the perfect mood to dance or relax. And the laidback rooftop is perfect for when the weather is playing nice.
Must Try
Cocktails were brilliant. We had the Dry Martini and were not at all disappointed.
What Made Your Experience Awesome?
Take Off Scarlet is one of the many bars on the Punjabi Bagh Club Road. Among all of them it has perhaps the best infrastructure, and undoubtedly the best terrace in the area. The DJ’s song selections go well with the atmosphere at the place. It’s the perfect place to hang out with friends, have a couple of drinks and blow off the week’s stress.
They also have a valet service. If you’re going during the weekdays, try to hit it little late in the evening for the perfect atmosphere and feel. Weekend nights see a little rush and are the best time to visit. Still go at any time to enjoy shisha on the terrace.
