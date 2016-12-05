Try Take Off Scarlet In Punjabi Bagh For A Round Of Drinks

Take Off Scarlet is one of the many bars on the Punjabi Bagh Club Road. Among all of them it has perhaps the best infrastructure, and undoubtedly the best terrace in the area. The DJ’s song selections go well with the atmosphere at the place. It’s the perfect place to hang out with friends, have a couple of drinks and blow off the week’s stress.

They also have a valet service. If you’re going during the weekdays, try to hit it little late in the evening for the perfect atmosphere and feel. Weekend nights see a little rush and are the best time to visit. Still go at any time to enjoy shisha on the terrace.