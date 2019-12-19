OLIO has launched its latest capsule collection for all those ladies who want to keep it stylish even while globetrotting.
Take A Trip With OLIO’s New Capsule Collection Of Dresses
Summertime Gladness
Look fabulous on your vacay this season with OLIO’s brand new dot : dot series—a capsule collection of easygoing dresses made of cotton. The OLIO folks surprised us last time with their fun take on patterns such as eggs fried sunny side up or dainty clouds on dresses—this time they’re exploring geometric circles, colour blocking, and pastel colours such as buttery yellows, baby pinks, and sky blues.
On-trend off shoulder and bell sleeves dresses, anti-fit dresses, and wrap-around dresses with pocket details are some of the highlights of this collection.
And ladies, remember Olio’s custom button on their site that lets you buy dresses in your size? Go for it now.
Where: Shop online here
Price: INR 3,200 – INR 3,800
