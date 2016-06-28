Take A Walk Through Tail Lovers Co, Your New Favourite Store

At LBB, we love dogs and if you, like us, go weak at the knees at the sight of adorable chewy toys and consider yourself to be the best dog or cat parent there is, you’re going to love Tail Lovers Company.

A new store, launched by the good peeps over at Heads Up For Tails, they stock everything from beds to collars, home-made treats, harnesses, shampoo, flea combs, T-shirts, squeaky toys, booties, collar tags, towels and much, much more. There’s even cool stuff for hoomans, like playing cards, magnets and of course, everything to make your pet look like the angel that they are.

There’s even a doggy chocolate, so you never need to feel guilty again.