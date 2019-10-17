Take Your Lunch Date To Cicchetti In Cyber Hub!

If you are in the Cyber hub, then head to Cicchetti By Mr Beans. A tastefully designed place with great service and lip-smacking food. Make yourself comfortable in the outdoors as the weather is good these days. Coming to the food part, well here is what our group ordered and you can pick any of the below-mentioned dishes, hopefully, you’ll walk out later happy. For the appetisers: * Cream Cheese Dome with English Cheddar and smoked paprika served with crackers, green apple, pickles. * Egg Bruschetta, soft egg whites on a bed of whole grain mustard served with pickled onions and spring onion greens * Mediterranean bruschetta, Green and Yellow Zucchini with artichoke and with tomatoes on a bed of pesto. Both the Egg & the Mediterranean Bruschetta were are delightful, you can order basis your food preference! I finished both * Pepperoni Flatbread - a must-try dish if you are a pepperoni fan * Goth Aglio Olio - Must have. The all-time favourite Aglio Olio but with a twist. They mix Activated charcoal in the pasta dough, which makes the Spaghetti look “Gotham Black”; maintaining the delicious taste still. * Ravioli with tomato Consomme: Aubergine Ravioli was lip-smacking delicious and was served with light tomato consommé- which was super tangy. * Signature Poached chicken with creamy mustard: Light airy minced chicken mousse with creamy mustard sauce- any description will not justify this dish. Try it and thank me later. You can not miss their Trio of Home-made IceCreams, * Caramel * Peanut Butter * Chocolate Why are you still reading and not planning your next lunch/dinner at Cicchetti yet?