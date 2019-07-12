Take Your Pet Out & Spend Quality Time With Them At This Pet-Friendly Cafe

img-gallery-featured
Cafes

Big Fat Sandwich

New Delhi, Delhi
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

15-A, Hauz Khas Road, Block A, Hauz Khas, New Delhi

image-map-default
View 1 Other Outlet

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Wooden Decor and Lush Green Plants add to the beautiful decor of this little cafe. Big Fat Sandwich cafe in Hauz Khas is a pet-friendly cafe where you can enjoy your food with your pets. The cafe has some amazing Coffee and Sandwiches. They have a lot of option to choose from. This place is amazing for chit-chat with your friends. The food is good here and the portion size is satisfying. They have delicious onion rings and fries to add on. Their absolute must-try is Grandma Sandwich and Mom Sandwich. So, next time ditch your friends and take your pets along with you.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Pets, Bae, Big Group

Other Outlets

Big Fat Sandwich

Vasant Kunj, New Delhi
3.7

Ambience Mall, Over Bridge, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi

image-map-default
Cafes

Big Fat Sandwich

New Delhi, Delhi
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

15-A, Hauz Khas Road, Block A, Hauz Khas, New Delhi

image-map-default
View 1 Other Outlet

Other Outlets

Big Fat Sandwich

Vasant Kunj, New Delhi
3.7

Ambience Mall, Over Bridge, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi

image-map-default