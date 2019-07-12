Take Your Pet Out & Spend Quality Time With Them At This Pet-Friendly Cafe

Wooden Decor and Lush Green Plants add to the beautiful decor of this little cafe. Big Fat Sandwich cafe in Hauz Khas is a pet-friendly cafe where you can enjoy your food with your pets. The cafe has some amazing Coffee and Sandwiches. They have a lot of option to choose from. This place is amazing for chit-chat with your friends. The food is good here and the portion size is satisfying. They have delicious onion rings and fries to add on. Their absolute must-try is Grandma Sandwich and Mom Sandwich. So, next time ditch your friends and take your pets along with you.