When In Rajendra Nagar, Check Out This Place For Amazing Quick Meals!

Cafes

Kaarobaar

Rajinder Nagar, New Delhi
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

4-C/7, Opp. Bikaner Sweet Corner, Bada Bazar Road, Rajinder Nagar, New Delhi

What Makes It Awesome?

Kaarobaar is a perfect space when looking for a quick and pocket-friendly meal. It's best for students, especially the ones who are taking coaching nearby. Their keema pav and butter chicken burger are absolutely delicious. They have a variety of freak shakes as well! SO WHAT YOU WAITING FOR? Head over to this place now!

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Big Group, Bae

