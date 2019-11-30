Kaarobaar is a perfect space when looking for a quick and pocket-friendly meal. It's best for students, especially the ones who are taking coaching nearby. Their keema pav and butter chicken burger are absolutely delicious. They have a variety of freak shakes as well! SO WHAT YOU WAITING FOR? Head over to this place now!
When In Rajendra Nagar, Check Out This Place For Amazing Quick Meals!
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 500
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: RAJENDRA PLACE
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Big Group, Bae
