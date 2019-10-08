Tappa Offers A Fusion Of Indian Food With Some Delicious Flavors!

Tappa is a pretty unique name, right? Like its name, this place is something different. It offers a fusion of Indian food with some delicious flavours. Ambience wise the place is very vibrant and you can see a touch of Bollywood star images and quotes. It is a really great place for people who love to get some pictures clicked. The drinks were amazing and our servers ensured that we get a drink according to our taste. I loved both the cocktails and mocktails. Finally talking about the food this place offered some lip-smacking dishes. The Cream cheese dim sum is a must-try. We tried out the Pork, Tiger prawns, Chicken wings and much more. They have a pizza with a very unique shape and some amazing flavours. Now coming to the desserts they have very unusual dishes like Avocado cheesecake. I am sure you might never have heard of it. They also have some in house ice creams like honey and fig. So do try out their collection of ice creams. I would recommend you to try this place when in Aerocity.