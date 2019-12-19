With A Perfect Blend Of Spices, Order Away From This Place Right Away!

Gone are the days when people used to go for dine-in only, they now usually prefer takeaways or get it delivered at home for the simple reason that it's more convenient. So, I recently tried this outlet and the difference in this outlet is that they give personalised postcards. Tawa Tales specialise in North Indian food! I Loved their dal makhani and Phirni.
- Price for two: ₹ 650
- Delivery Available
- Available Online
Increase in size of phirni
₹500 - ₹1,000
Family
