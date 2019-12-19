Sip On The Tastiest Chocolate Shakes Served At This Little Joint

This place called Little Hut is located opposite Miranda House in Delhi University. They serve the best chocolate shakes in North Delhi for as low as INR 80. I had their two Bomb shakes, and both of them are must-try. Chocolate Love shake: Topped with white chocolate chips, Oreos, and brownies, this shake costs INR 100 and is one of the most chocolatey shakes I have had in my life. Chocolate Brownie: Unlike the usual brownie shake, this one was loaded with chocolate sauce and brownie. The brownies are infused with milk and chocolate ice cream in the grinder and are served with a topping of yet another brownie and chocolate sauce. It is toothsome and costs INR 90 only. And not just shakes, the place serves some delicious food items such as Maggi, pasta, and mojitos.