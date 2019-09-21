Sweet Treats At This Cakery In Khan Market!

Big Chill Cakery is known for its exclusive pastries and cakes. I visited this place after lunch dessert and ordered chocolate mouse pastry & chocolate tart. Both of the dishes were awesome and very smooth in taste. This place never disappoints me. Although the size of the shop is small so you can take your dessert and have it outside or they also have a small sitting area inside, however, the inside area is always crowded. And you can expect that from this kind of place which serves incredible pastries and cakes. Must try cakery for desserts lovers. Happy Eating 😁!