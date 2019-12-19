Behind Jaypee Vasant Continental in Vasant Vihar lies a clinic, whose USP is…well, your entire body. This is literally the one place you can go to for anything body-related, with great doctors, attentive staff and last but not least, free parking.
Tattoo Removal, HydraFacials & Colon Therapy At A+ Mediart
Shortcut
Goodbye Forever
Well, that’s what you can say to old tattoos you got in college, unwanted hair that sprouts up at the most inopportune times and in the most inopportune places, that mole you never liked, and even just aches and pains.
Believe us when we say this place has everything you need. There’s a pretty big, well-equipped gym on the top floor—which also hosts Zumba and yoga classes—a full-fledged Ayurvedic spa on the ground floor, a salon for all your pedicures, manicures and pre-bridal make-up, and plenty of room in between for cosmetic surgery, medicine and slimming—yep, that includes stuff like cellulite removal and face lifts.
Flushed Away
We got a hydrafacial, and honestly, blackheads have never been so lovingly removed. Not to mention the fact that our skin was positively shining for the next few days.
We’re also loving the fact that they’re bringing colon therapy to the forefront. Everyone from Oprah to Gwyneth Paltrow to Leonardo Di Caprio does it, and well, we only hear good things. What’s not to love about toxins leaving our system?
So, We’re Saying
We’re definitely going back for a little unwanted hair removal, and with Dr Anup Dhir leading the way—he has over 30 years of experience—we suggest you head here for a little something too.
