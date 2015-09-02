Whether you’re sticking it to the man, or finding a way to express yourself – getting inked and getting various body parts pierced has always been a big go-to. It’s the ultimate statement – getting a permanent fixture that says something to the rest of the world when they see you. What that ‘something’ is, is up to you, we’re just here to tell you where to go and get the deed done.
Where to Get Inked & Pierced in the City
TATTOOS
Devilz Tattooz
A tad on the expensive side, it’s worth it because their ink is superior to most and they pay attention to the most minute details. This is definitely the best place to get inked, as per us.
Price: INR 2,000 for the first square inch, and INR 1,000 for every consecutive square inch
RIP Tattoos
They do various designs in both black and colour, and a lot of people go to them to have religious symbols inked.
Price: INR 1,500 for the first square inch, and INR 500 for every consecutive square inch
- Price for the first square inch, and INR 500 for every consecutive square inch: ₹ 1500
InkInn Tattoo Studio
Go to them with any request, from your soul mate celebrity’s {hey, it could be a thing} tattoo, or matching ink for you and your girls. They’ll happily oblige. Custom work is also in their repertoire.
Price: INR 900 {per square inch}; INR 2,500 total for three inches or less {as a rule}
Hawk Tattoo
Trends on point, right here. They keep up with international ink trends so they know what’s hip and what’ll work for you based on your requests {if you don’t have a specific idea in mind}. When in doubt, let the pros decide, we say.
Price: INR 2,000 {first square inch}; INR 500 {every consecutive inch}
Mike’s Body Art Studio
Take a concept to them- even if it’s as simple as you wanting your tattoo to represent strength and they’ll give you a host of ideas. They have artists who specialise in a particular aspect of the craft, so you’ll be in good, experienced hands. Customisation is key here.
Price: INR 1,500 {for the first inch, black}; INR 500 {consecutive inch, black}; INR 2,000 {first inch, colour}; INR 600 {consecutive inch, colour}
Funky Monkey Tattoos
This parlour does standard ink fare, from cutesy trends to custom jobs. We suggest you go with a solid idea in mind and let them help you embellish. Simple, but effective.
Price: INR 1,500 {for the first inch, black}; INR 500 {consecutive inch, black}; INR 2,000 {first inch, colour}; INR 600 {consecutive inch, colour}
PIERCING PARLOURS
Jewelry Hut
Hardly more than a hole in the wall, this is by far the best spot in town to get pierced. They’ve been operational for years, do all sorts of piercings, and do them effortlessly {and painlessly!}
Price: INR 150 onwards
Silofer
One of the most popular spots for piercings in South Delhi, they also have a range of jewellery you can shop for. We recommend calling, and discussing what you’d like to get pierced beforehand.
Price: INR 300 onwards
Celestial Jewellery Shop
Another jewellery cum piercing store, they’ll do your basic ear, nose and belly button piercings. For anything else, discuss it with them beforehand.
Price: INR 150- INR 2,000
Adarsh Piercing
Another outlet in the hub of North Campus, they do lip, navel, nose and tongue piercings. They’re equipped to do other body parts as well, as per a customer’s request.
Price: INR 100 onwards
Comments (0)