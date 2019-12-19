Tawa Paneer & Garlic Naan: Try These Delicacies At This Sarojini Nagar Eatery

Amar Jyoti restaurant is situated in the ever-buzzing Sarojini Nagar market. I was here shopping, and my visit to this restaurant was totally worth it. This place has no fancy decor, but their food is certainly the best in Delhi. The food served is fresh-made using fresh ingredients. The restaurant offers flavourful food, VFM, and good portion size. Coming to the food, I ordered soya chaap masala, which was one of the spiciest dishes I've had this year. Every bite of this succulent tikka was full of spices. It was bursting with flavours. For the main course, I had yellow tadka dal, tawa paneer, and garlic naan. The tadka dal was prepared in ghee, and it added a rich flavour to this dish. The tawa paneer was a semi-dry preparation of paneer with spices and tomato. This dish was a mind-boggling array of flavours. The aroma and flavour are enhanced by cooking it on the tawa. Both these dishes paired well with garlic naan. The garlic naan was perfect and aromatic with the right amount of flavours. Amar Jyoti deserves several visits to try out everything on their menu. This place is highly recommended for desi food lovers. No frills, nothing fancy just delicious food for hungry shoppers! A must-visit place.