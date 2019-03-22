Well, the interior and the outdoor sitting at this place makes this place amazing and the great drinks here are so refreshing and eye-catching. The music here is great that you can't stop yourself from grooving. The staff is there to help you out in the best possible way! Would recommend people to head over to Te Amo cafe right away!
Te Amo: A Place With Great Interiors And Some Awesome Drinks
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1600
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: South Extension
They need to work on there veg food a bit
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
