Te Amo: A Place With Great Interiors And Some Awesome Drinks

Casual Dining

Te Amo

Andrews Ganj, New Delhi
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Ansal Plaza Mall, BG-8, Khel Gaon Marg, Andrews Ganj, New Delhi

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Well, the interior and the outdoor sitting at this place makes this place amazing and the great drinks here are so refreshing and eye-catching. The music here is great that you can't stop yourself from grooving. The staff is there to help you out in the best possible way! Would recommend people to head over to Te Amo cafe right away!

What Could Be Better?

They need to work on there veg food a bit

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

