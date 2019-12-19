In the small hamlet of Naggar, there sits a beautiful castle made of wood and stone, Naggar Castle. Built-in the 15th century, this exquisite palace was once the abode of the Kings of Kullu. The place is a visual treat for your eyes for it boasts of intricate wooden carvings, arched balconies, and tranquil view of the Beas river. There are three shrines and also a museum inside the property. A perfect spot to enjoy a hot cup of tea and a beautiful sunset. The place has been converted to a hotel but tourists can pay a small fee and explore the rich history of the Kullu Kings.
When In Himachal, Explore The History Of The Kullu Kings At This Beautiful Castle
