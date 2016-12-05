A Teens Needs Just 1 Day To Stitch Jeans That Fit Like A Glove

Mohan Singh can be quite a jungle to navigate with its many shops squeezed into every crevice. To make the search a little simpler, we tried a few shops and found ourselves literally coming back to the start {A Teens is the first shop as you enter}.

The variety of denim at this one is satisfying and they’re mostly light-weight fabrics. The best part: You can get bootcut, super skinny, boyfriend, straight, relaxed or any other experimental style, no matter how ridiculous, at INR 800 for women and INR 1,000 for men.