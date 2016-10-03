Testing The Waters: Heated Pools In Delhi

Winter is coming, but that doesn’t mean we need to put a stop to our favourite summer activity. Here are some heated and temperature-controlled pools that you can head to, though keep in mind that these may be a little heavy on the pocket.

The Lalit

The New Delhi branch of this luxury line of hotels has a fabulous, temperature-controlled swimming pool that even has underwater music {Triwizard tournament anyone?} and a cafe for the post-swim munchies. You could also opt for their membership plan.

Hotels

The Lalit New Delhi

4.5

Barakhamba Road, Connaught Place, New Delhi

The Lodhi

The Lodhi offers one-year membership packages which include gym services {and all the yoga & Pilates classes}, the 50-metre lap pool, tennis courts, squash courts, access to all lounges, and free Wi-Fi. You’re also entitled to a 20% discount on the spa and salon services.

Hotels

The Lodhi

CGO Complex, Lodhi Road, Pragati Vihar, New Delhi

The Leela, Ambience Gurgaon

It’s the perfect way to cool off after a frantic session chasing the sales at Ambience Mall; you can nip across to the plush Leela Kempinski for a dip in the 22.5 mtr pool here.

Hotels

The Leela Palace

Ambience Mall, NH-8, DLF Phase 3, Gurgaon

Delhi Gymkhana

We hope you have friends who are members here, because they have a pretty sweet deal going, thanks to their solar-heated, covered swimming pool. We also recommend you try out the chicken sandwiches post your swim. If you’re babysitting, the place has a super cute kiddy-pool, too.

Other

Delhi Gymkhana Club

4.0

2, Safdarjurng Road, New Delhi

