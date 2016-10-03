Winter is coming, but that doesn’t mean we need to put a stop to our favourite summer activity. Here are some heated and temperature-controlled pools that you can head to, though keep in mind that these may be a little heavy on the pocket.
Testing The Waters: Heated Pools In Delhi
The Lalit
The New Delhi branch of this luxury line of hotels has a fabulous, temperature-controlled swimming pool that even has underwater music {Triwizard tournament anyone?} and a cafe for the post-swim munchies. You could also opt for their membership plan.
- Room Rent: ₹ 46750
The Lodhi
The Lodhi offers one-year membership packages which include gym services {and all the yoga & Pilates classes}, the 50-metre lap pool, tennis courts, squash courts, access to all lounges, and free Wi-Fi. You’re also entitled to a 20% discount on the spa and salon services.
The Leela, Ambience Gurgaon
It’s the perfect way to cool off after a frantic session chasing the sales at Ambience Mall; you can nip across to the plush Leela Kempinski for a dip in the 22.5 mtr pool here.
Delhi Gymkhana
We hope you have friends who are members here, because they have a pretty sweet deal going, thanks to their solar-heated, covered swimming pool. We also recommend you try out the chicken sandwiches post your swim. If you’re babysitting, the place has a super cute kiddy-pool, too.
