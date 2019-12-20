Chicken Red Curry And More: Thai Crate Is My Go-To For Home Delivery

From the menu options to the ingredients, the packaging and flavours, Thai Crate gets just about everything right. Their food is perfect for a night in, when you're too lazy to cook yourself or have a bunch of friends coming over. Favourites off the menu are their mushroom salad, chicken red curry, broccoli and beans main, and this hot mushrooms and cashews main to go with rice. The portions are HUGE. In fact, our order of all the above was good enough for four people and we still had leftovers.