Bookmark Ziu For A True Taste Of Thailand

Ziu impressed us when it first opened up, and the new menu just made it better. We were served three variations of the Thai sliders {tofu in holy basil sauce, red curry infused chicken and green curry infused lamb}, while we absolutely loved each variant, it was the chicken that we loved the most.

The Yum hua plee kab yod maphrao-banana blossom salad, and the Tord Mun were also impressive and amazing in taste. While everything on the new menu held its own, the crispy prawns in chilli tom kha dressing, and the spicy rubbed baby pork ribs glazed with Ziu’s house blended chilli paste stood out for their taste and presentation.

While chowing down on these offerings, you can try the Thai Iced Tea, mint julep, green tea sour, or the fresh coconut cocktail. The Thai Iced tea was our favourite because it tastes nothing like regular iced teas, and is great.