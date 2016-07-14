For Thai food in Delhi that goes above and beyond the usual ‘red curry, green curry,’ visit Ziu at the Sangam Courtyard. We guarantee you won’t be disappointed.
Bookmark Ziu For A True Taste Of Thailand
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
- Wi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Sir Vishweshwaraiah Moti Bagh
Shortcut
Chow Down
Crispy Prawns In Chilli Tom Kha Dressing, Spicy Rubbed Baby Pork Ribs Glazed With Ziu {House Blended} Chilli Paste
Sip On
Thai Iced Tea, Green Tea Sour
Winning For
Novel menu and plating, attention to detail, and great service
Culinary Chops
At first glance, the menu at Ziu is deceptively simple, but chef Gurmeher Sethi has more than a few tricks up his sleeve. Behind the kitchen’s glass windows, he cooks and plates dishes with a finesse rarely seen in Delhi; you’ll be saying “ooooh” when the food reaches your table. Since each portion here is good enough for two, we suggest ordering one dish from each section of the menu {salad, appetiser, main, and rice or noodles}, just to get a taste of it all.
The Good Stuff
Ziu impressed us when it first opened up, and the new menu just made it better. We were served three variations of the Thai sliders {tofu in holy basil sauce, red curry infused chicken and green curry infused lamb}, while we absolutely loved each variant, it was the chicken that we loved the most.
The Yum hua plee kab yod maphrao-banana blossom salad, and the Tord Mun were also impressive and amazing in taste. While everything on the new menu held its own, the crispy prawns in chilli tom kha dressing, and the spicy rubbed baby pork ribs glazed with Ziu’s house blended chilli paste stood out for their taste and presentation.
While chowing down on these offerings, you can try the Thai Iced Tea, mint julep, green tea sour, or the fresh coconut cocktail. The Thai Iced tea was our favourite because it tastes nothing like regular iced teas, and is great.
So, We’re Thinking..
Go here, and soon. Your tastebuds will thank you. Oh, and if you have a query, make sure to ask the manager, Ankit; he knows every minute detail about the menu—a rare and welcome sight nowadays. Ziu will soon be offering much more interesting stuff with their upcoming additions to the menu {and we’ll keep you updated with it all}.
Where: Sangam Courtyard, Major Somnath Marg, Sector-9 RK Puram
Nearest Metro Station: Chhattarpur/Hauz Khas
Price: INR 1,500 for two {approx.}
Timings: 12pm – 3pm; 7pm – 12pm
Contact: 011 26180711
