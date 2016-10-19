Fresh Thai Food Delivered To Your Doorstep, Courtesy ThaiCrate

ThaiCrate goes beyond the usual red and green curries with dishes like the Red Chilli Chicken, Glass Noodle Salad, Shitake Bok Choy, and Steamed Fish with Lemon Coriander Chilli.

All their dishes are slightly spicy, without compelling you to reach for that glass of water, and the tender chicken and lamb morsels are tender and cooked perfectly, blending in wonderfully with the gravies.

If you like your meat red, we strongly suggest trying the Lamb in Massaman Curry.