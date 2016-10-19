ThaiCrate delivers fresh, spicy, authentic Thai curries, rice and salads packed neatly in stackable PP5 boxes.
Fresh Thai Food Delivered To Your Doorstep, Courtesy ThaiCrate
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: INA
High On Thai
Started by three people with a common passion for food {Rajat Berry, Divya Berry and Divik Anand}, ThaiCrate maintains authenticity by sourcing all its non-perishable ingredients straight from Thailand.
The meats and vegetables, of course, are sourced locally from various farmers. What results is quality Thai food made with the freshest ingredients.
The Thailights
ThaiCrate goes beyond the usual red and green curries with dishes like the Red Chilli Chicken, Glass Noodle Salad, Shitake Bok Choy, and Steamed Fish with Lemon Coriander Chilli.
All their dishes are slightly spicy, without compelling you to reach for that glass of water, and the tender chicken and lamb morsels are tender and cooked perfectly, blending in wonderfully with the gravies.
If you like your meat red, we strongly suggest trying the Lamb in Massaman Curry.
Out Of The Box
ThaiCrate’s food comes to you in the neatest, most convenient packaging. The small boxes are super easy to eat out of {no need for a plethora of cutlery}, microwaveable and reusable {yay}. Also, we’re loving stacking them on top of each other for better organisation, and just for fun.
We’re bookmarking ThaiCrate for all those nights we want to skip on the cooking and binge watch our favourite shows with a hearty bowl of Thai.
Timings: 5pm – 11pm {Monday – Saturday}, 12pm – 11pm {Sunday}
Find them on Facebook here.
