A cuisine that some only know through colour {red, green, yellow}, we’re here to educate you in the ways of the Near East by taking you through a marvellous journey of handpicked restaurants that serve the best Thai dishes. For starters {pun intended}, Thai food is all about balance, detail and variety, and that is exactly what we bring to you below.
Please Thai: 7 Delhi and Gurgaon Restaurants that Do Thai Food Right
Dao
If you want a quiet night out on the town, Dao, with its traditional decor and dim lighting, is the most apt restaurant we can think of; authentic Thai never tasted better. We particularly recommend the Mango with Sticky Rice and the Water Chestnut in Coconut Milk for dessert {sounds unusual doesn’t it?}. Getting into outdoor catering now, this biggie is creating waves in the world of family and corporate events.
Where: N 17, 1st Floor, N Block, Greater Kailash {GK}-I
Nearest Metro Station: Kalkaji
Price: INR 1,700 for two
Contact: 011 33106294
Thai Pavillion
One of the best places for Thai in G-Town, we are fans of their service and attentiveness. They also have some super dishes on the menu; our faves being the Makroo Flavoured Chocolate Dollops, Vermicelli Shrimp and the Raw Mango Salad. On the first floor, the place is tastefully done up with glass and steel interiors. We’d love to be here on date night. {Is anyone listening?!}
Where: Vivanta by Taj, Sector 44, Gurgaon
Nearest Metro Station: HUDA city center
Price: INR 3,500 for two
Contact: 0124 6671234
Thai High
At the Qutub, this restaurant overlooks one of the most popular and romantic views – that of the Qutub Minar. The by-lanes of Mehrauli always lend a certain charm for us, more so when exquisite Thai food in involved. The bouquets include Crispy Lamb and Steam Fish topped with Lemon Grass Tamarind. The Zen Garden is also a must visit attached to the restaurant if you’re looking for some quiet downtime.
Where: 1091/1, Ambawatta Complex, Kalka Das Marg, Mehrauli
Nearest Metro Station: Chhattarpur
Price: INR 2,000 for two
Contact: 011 33105729
Ego Thai
With chefs flown in from Thailand, and decorated with Thai artefacts, Ego Thai more than delivers with the food too. Little on the expensive side, it is recommended that you discuss with the staff exactly what you want {names on the menu are a teensy bit twisted}. We recommend their Pad Thai and Crispy Rice {especially if you’re a bhelfan} and the lounge area for their more comfortable seating.
Where: 53, Community Center, New Friends Colony
Nearest Metro Station: Kalkaji
Price: INR 1,700 for two
Contact: 011 26331181, 011 26331182
Neung Roi
We recommend reserving your seats for this fine dining experience at the Radisson Blu Plaza. Not just serving the generic well known reds and greens from Thailand, they also make it a point to have varied flavours from different parts of the country. Yenjai Suthiwaja Pomelo Salad, Moo Thod Katiem and Kai Jiew Gai Sab Thai Omelet have been much applauded here, along with the Jasmine Rice. If you like to see your food being prepared, then you’re in luck; they have an open kitchen.
Where: Radisson Blu Plaza Delhi, National Highway 8, Near IGI Airport, Mahipalpur
Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Aerocity
Price: INR 3,000 for two
Contact: 011 33105346
Mei Kun
A cosy place on the third floor of Kempinski, this joint does oriental fare exceptionally well. We hear through the grapevine that the chef is incredibly amiable and will even cook up something specific that you want, even if it is not on the menu. The place serves up a great green tea and be sure to not miss their welcome drink. This East Delhi surprise also has a great variation of the Lamb Chop.
Where: Kempinski Ambience Hotel Delhi, Maharaja Surajmal Road, Near Yamuna Sports Complex, Vivek Vihar
Nearest Metro Station: Karkarduma
Price: INR 3,500 for two
Contact: 011 33106402
Bankok 1
Also in Saket with not-so-good reviews, the Gurgaon counterpart does Thai the right way. A small place for casual dining, you can definitely opt for take-out here, or dress down for dinner. The place has received bouquets for their Khao Suey, Pad Thai and the classic Red Curry. It will probably cost you a mere INR 600 for two. If you’re ravenous, we totally recommend the Chicken and Seafood Combos.
Where: FC-10B, 3rd Floor, MGF Metropolitan Mall, MG Road
Nearest Metro Station: MG Road
Price: INR 550 for two
Contact: +91 9910011022, +91 9899871111
