Please Thai: 7 Delhi and Gurgaon Restaurants that Do Thai Food Right

A cosy place on the third floor of Kempinski, this joint does oriental fare exceptionally well. We hear through the grapevine that the chef is incredibly amiable and will even cook up something specific that you want, even if it is not on the menu. The place serves up a great green tea and be sure to not miss their welcome drink. This East Delhi surprise also has a great variation of the Lamb Chop.

Where: Kempinski Ambience Hotel Delhi, Maharaja Surajmal Road, Near Yamuna Sports Complex, Vivek Vihar

Nearest Metro Station: Karkarduma

Price: INR 3,500 for two

Contact: 011 33106402

