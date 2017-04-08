Thalaivar Is The Place For South Indian Non-Vegetarian Treats

Fast Food Restaurants

Thalaivar

Hauz Khas, New Delhi
E-25/A, Main Market, Hauz Khas, New Delhi

A friendly, homely place in Hauz Khas serving delicious non-vegetarian dosas and other south Indian delights.

What Was The Experience Like?

A fun and cosy place serving great non-vegetarian fare from South India. Small and colourful, a breakaway from the traditional South Indian restaurants, it can seat upto 30 people. The crisp dosas, piping hot appams and the yummy non-vegetarian dishes at affordable prices make this place so worth visiting.

So We're Saying..

If you’re craving some spicy, lip-smacking South Indian, Thalaivar awaits you. Not to mention the Mutton Keema Dosa with a spicy sambar and yummy chutneys.

