A friendly, homely place in Hauz Khas serving delicious non-vegetarian dosas and other south Indian delights.
Thalaivar Is The Place For South Indian Non-Vegetarian Treats
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 800
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: GREEN PARK
Shortcut
What Was The Experience Like?
A fun and cosy place serving great non-vegetarian fare from South India. Small and colourful, a breakaway from the traditional South Indian restaurants, it can seat upto 30 people. The crisp dosas, piping hot appams and the yummy non-vegetarian dishes at affordable prices make this place so worth visiting.
So We're Saying..
If you’re craving some spicy, lip-smacking South Indian, Thalaivar awaits you. Not to mention the Mutton Keema Dosa with a spicy sambar and yummy chutneys.
Also On Thalaivar
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 800
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: GREEN PARK
Comments (0)