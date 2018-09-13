Gifts,Thalis & Pagris: Buy All Things Shaadi-Related At This Store

If you're planning a wedding, this place is a stellar one-stop for finding any goodie you might need during the rituals- be it embellished matkas, potlis, tokris, decor items, malas or shagun wale lifaafe. Their specialisation is with groom's jewellery and accessories. So, whether it's that beautiful pagri, a waist belt, moti mala or a brooch, these guys will sort it all out for you. We especially loved their pagris. You can get the readymade ones, or ask for them to be hand-tied. You can even get them made from scratch according to your preference {there's ample variety of fabrics, colours, laces, and styles} and prices for the same begin at INR 250 per metre. For brides, they had dupattas {ranging between INR 950 - INR 3,000}, chuddas, gota jewellery, and more.