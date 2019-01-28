For The Love Of Food And Coffee, Check Out This Place For The Perfect Brunch

Cafes

The Grammar Room

Mehrauli, New Delhi
4.5
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

One Style Mile, 6-8, Kalka Das Marg, Mehrauli, New Delhi

What Makes It Awesome?

Delicious food, fluffy pancakes and mimosas make The Grammar Room the perfect spot for a Sunday brunch with a big group of friends. The ambience is minimal and quite Instagram-friendly!

What Could Be Better?

The service was slightly slow and the menu is quite limited.

How Much Did It Cost?

INR 1,000 - INR 3,000

Best To Go With?

Big Group

