Delicious food, fluffy pancakes and mimosas make The Grammar Room the perfect spot for a Sunday brunch with a big group of friends. The ambience is minimal and quite Instagram-friendly!
For The Love Of Food And Coffee, Check Out This Place For The Perfect Brunch
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
The service was slightly slow and the menu is quite limited.
How Much Did It Cost?
INR 1,000 - INR 3,000
Best To Go With?
Big Group
