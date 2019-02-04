This place is really famous for there monster pizzas and burgers which are really huge! They really know the quantity to be served and the quality of the food is great. If you love non-veg then The American Connection Diner is perfect for you with great ambience, light music and tasty food.
A Treat For All The Pizza Lovers With Giant-Sized Pizzas At This Diner
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 900
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Nehru Enclave
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
Staff is very careless with very less knowledge about the food and the current offers.
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
Also On The American Connection Diner
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 900
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Nehru Enclave
Comments (0)