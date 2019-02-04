A Treat For All The Pizza Lovers With Giant-Sized Pizzas At This Diner

img-gallery-featured
Cafes

The American Connection Diner

Kalkaji, New Delhi
4.0
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

F-1, 2nd Floor, Main Market, Kalkaji, New Delhi

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

This place is really famous for there monster pizzas and burgers which are really huge! They really know the quantity to be served and the quality of the food is great. If you love non-veg then The American Connection Diner is perfect for you with great ambience, light music and tasty food.

What Could Be Better?

Staff is very careless with very less knowledge about the food and the current offers.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

Cafes

The American Connection Diner

Kalkaji, New Delhi
4.0
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

F-1, 2nd Floor, Main Market, Kalkaji, New Delhi

image-map-default