This Beautiful Cafe Is Bliss For All Art And Book Lovers In CP

The Art House Cafe is bliss for art and food lovers. The ambience showcases artwork curated from 37 international and 50 young Indian artists. You can not just sit here and appreciate art but can also buy these. The food options are pretty good for both vegetarians and non-vegetarians. I tried Mushroom Bitterballen and Truffle Aioli, Tandoori Broccoli, Mixed sauce spaghetti pasta and Bira white tap beer. The food was lip smacking and tap beer combination turned it a perfect luncheon. The staff here is extremely courteous and friendly. And this place is extremely budget friendly.