The Art House Cafe is bliss for art and food lovers. The ambience showcases artwork curated from 37 international and 50 young Indian artists. You can not just sit here and appreciate art but can also buy these. The food options are pretty good for both vegetarians and non-vegetarians. I tried Mushroom Bitterballen and Truffle Aioli, Tandoori Broccoli, Mixed sauce spaghetti pasta and Bira white tap beer. The food was lip smacking and tap beer combination turned it a perfect luncheon. The staff here is extremely courteous and friendly. And this place is extremely budget friendly.
This Beautiful Cafe Is Bliss For All Art And Book Lovers In CP
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: RAJIV CHOWK
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
I only wish they could add more to their music playlist that goes in sync with the feel of this place. Also, they have just four options in the dessert which were the most disappointing thing
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae
Also On The Art House Cafe
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: RAJIV CHOWK
Comments (0)