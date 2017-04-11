The usual fare of suji gol gappas and papdi are both a must-do, but the hidden gem served here is the crispy fried potatoes dish with lemon - even without any other condiment or chutney, they are delicious.
Prabhu Chaat Bhandar On Shahjahan Road Serves The Best Gol Gappas In Town
Street Food
- Price for two: ₹ 150
- Nearest Metro Station: KHAN MARKET
Pro-tip
What could be better?
The atta gol gappas could be smaller, they are a little too large.
I liked
Affordable and tasty, this vendor is serving fresh and crisp gol gappas, accompanied by totally authentic masalas.
More info
Do carry tissues, though paper napkins are freely available. Also, currency notes larger than INR 500 might be a problem.
Street Food
- Price for two: ₹ 150
- Nearest Metro Station: KHAN MARKET
Comments (0)