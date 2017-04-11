Prabhu Chaat Bhandar On Shahjahan Road Serves The Best Gol Gappas In Town

Street Food

Prabhu Chaat Bhandar

Mansingh Road, New Delhi
3.7
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Dholpur House, UPSC Office Lane, Man Singh Road Area, New Delhi

Great For

Pro-tip

The usual fare of suji gol gappas and papdi are both a must-do, but the hidden gem served here is the crispy fried potatoes dish with lemon - even without any other condiment or chutney, they are delicious.

What could be better?

The atta gol gappas could be smaller, they are a little too large.

I liked

Affordable and tasty, this vendor is serving fresh and crisp gol gappas, accompanied by totally authentic masalas.

More info

Do carry tissues, though paper napkins are freely available. Also, currency notes larger than INR 500 might be a problem.

