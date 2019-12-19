The Best Dine-In The Town Offers Best Flavours Of The Indian Curries

Dinner night out with your partner, friends or the entire family is incomplete if you don't come back home raving about the food, your heart content with hours of meaningful conversations. However, there are very few restaurants that offer both. A peaceful ambience and lip smacking delicacies. But, now your search for that perfect restaurant comes to an end. Go Dine, a multi-cuisine restaurant, at the heart of Noida, is your one-stop solution for the perfect date night, get together with friends as well as the long-awaited family dinner. This is one newly opened in Noida, which apparently now has my heart. Spread over three floors, Go Dine satisfies all your palette cravings. From Chaat to Biriyani and Chicken Wings to Pizza, you will be spoilt with a variety of options to choose from. The blue walls and soft music is the perfect setting for holding hands or joyful laughter. And the food, you will be surprised by the explosion of falvours. The Chef's specials Dabba Gosht, Haleem and Baida roti would bring you back here time and again. And while you are there don't forget to dig into some Koliwada fish. A must try on the list is the extremely innovative list of desserts. Traceless is our special recommendation. Light, well balanced and innovative, it's the perfect dish for the climactic end to an unforgettable dinner. While you lose yourself to the flavours of the Indian curries, leave some space in your belly for the fully loaded pizzas and mouthwatering Chicken Wings. And ah! Don't you forget to cleanse your palette with some virgin mojito, a speciality. To put it all together in a nutshell, you would need more than one visit to Go Dine to fully satisfy the foodie in you. Happy eating!!