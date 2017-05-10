This is a quaint little restaurant that has grown just based on word-of-mouth recommendations. It serves amazing Italian food with the chef involved in the preparations at all times.
The Pasta Bowl Company Is Serving Up The Best Italian Food In Gurgaon
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1300
- Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO CHOWK
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
Not a fan of their breakfast, especially the frittata, but they do serve food with a passion.
What's My Pro Tip?
Try the Mango Panna Cotta during mango season. Their various pasta dishes are all ace.
Anything Else?
They are a little snobbish about certain elements - you can't take photos of their menu for example, but since the food is great, I don't care much about these things.
