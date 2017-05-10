The Pasta Bowl Company Is Serving Up The Best Italian Food In Gurgaon

Casual Dining

The Pasta Bowl Company

DLF Phase - 4, Gurgaon
₹ ₹ ₹ 

GL-201, 2nd Floor, Cross Point Mall, DLF Phase 4, Gurgaon

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

This is a quaint little restaurant that has grown just based on word-of-mouth recommendations. It serves amazing Italian food with the chef involved in the preparations at all times.

What Could Be Better?

Not a fan of their breakfast, especially the frittata, but they do serve food with a passion.

What's My Pro Tip?

Try the Mango Panna Cotta during mango season. Their various pasta dishes are all ace.

Anything Else?

They are a little snobbish about certain elements - you can't take photos of their menu for example, but since the food is great, I don't care much about these things.

