Everything over here tastes so good! Every single bite just feels like bliss. And this place has an amazing variety of momos and other things! I'm in love! 😍 Would highly recommend people to check out Tikhi Gali right away!
The Best Momos In Town Only In Kamla Nagar
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 200
- Nearest Metro Station: PUL BANGASH
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
The place is a little congested. So that can improve!
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
