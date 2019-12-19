The Best Momos In Town Only In Kamla Nagar

Fast Food Restaurants

Tikhi Gali

Kamla Nagar, New Delhi
5.0
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

5, Ground Floor, UB Block, Kamla Nagar, New Delhi

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Everything over here tastes so good! Every single bite just feels like bliss. And this place has an amazing variety of momos and other things! I'm in love! 😍 Would highly recommend people to check out Tikhi Gali right away!

What Could Be Better?

The place is a little congested. So that can improve!

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

