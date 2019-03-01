From Appams To Malabar Paratha: This Restaurant Is An Absolute Delight

My oh my!🙌🏻 Sana-Di-Ge is an absolute delight to visit! The staff, the food, the ambience and even the neighbourhood just exudes peace and calm. We visited this restaurant for Dinner a few days ago and it tantalized our taste buds like anything! 😍 The menu takes you on a journey of Coastal India! Everything from the appams to Malabar Paratha were just absolute delights!❤️ Being an old fan of South Indian food & having been to Bombay a lot! This felt like the real South Indian cuisine in Delhi unlike many street vendors and chain places! I tried specifically a Salmon served and cooked in Banana Leaf with South Indian spices. We also tried Chicken Chettinad with Malabar Parathas & Appams! ( AN ABSOLUTE DELIGHT) 🙋🏻‍♂️ We loved the payasam which was served in a coconut!😍😍 It was absolutely gorgeous!❤️❤️ The Payasam in and off itself tasted so good that I just felt mesmerized! The drinks were also quite reasonably priced!😁 All in all, going to Sanadige is an experience, not just a meal along with the entire setup, the way the food is served, the fresh ingredients, the beautiful presentation and of course the Payasam!❤️ The costs are actually not that high considering it is an Authentic South Indian experience and is also based in the very famous Malcha Marg Area in Chanakyapuri!🙌🏻 They also make sure to take the experience to the next level with plates, glasses etc all designed south style! There is also a beautiful view out of peaceful roads and greenery!👀 The best part for the photo buffs is that you can actually get very good lighting! 😍❤️ What sets this place apart, other than the food is the ambience & the extra efforts for the chill and peaceful vibes!👌🏻 It's fairly easy to reach and its also super easy to find parking for the restaurant. My favourite part over everything else is how well we could enjoy the place despite being really loud.😍 Another thing, Be sure to take the lift!😉 It’s an experience you’d love to have!👀😂 Considering how in India we have foreign cuisines trending! This one takes that trend and goes on its own creating a different audience as well as an amazing ambience with well trained and throughout staff delivering on all they say!💪🏻