The Best Tibetan & Nepalese Food At Yeti, Now Open In Cp!

Everything makes it awesome! Usually, we get stuck to try different cuisines being unsure of the taste. Yeti - The Himalayan Kitchen is the one where each and everything is out of the world! Food: Starting from Veg Platter to Jhol Momos, to Kothe Momos (delicious super delicious), Wai Wai Noodles, Beverages and not to miss “NUTELLA MOMOS”- All of these are awesome! Service- Well trained and groomed staff. Extremely hospitable! Ambience: You enjoy the taste of the food even more with the beautiful Ambience which makes you feel as if you’re sitting in the North East!