The Best Tibetan & Nepalese Food At Yeti, Now Open In Cp!

Casual Dining

Yeti - The Himalayan Kitchen

Connaught Place, New Delhi
₹ ₹ ₹ 

B-41, Inner Circle, Connaught Place, New Delhi

What Makes It Awesome?

Everything makes it awesome! Usually, we get stuck to try different cuisines being unsure of the taste. Yeti - The Himalayan Kitchen is the one where each and everything is out of the world! Food: Starting from Veg Platter to Jhol Momos, to Kothe Momos (delicious super delicious), Wai Wai Noodles, Beverages and not to miss “NUTELLA MOMOS”- All of these are awesome! Service- Well trained and groomed staff. Extremely hospitable! Ambience: You enjoy the taste of the food even more with the beautiful Ambience which makes you feel as if you’re sitting in the North East!

What Could Be Better?

Everything was just perfect!

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Kids, Bae

