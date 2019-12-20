Heading To Shimla? You Have To Make A Pit-Stop At This Café Run By Inmates

The café serves some delicious pizzas and cookies which are made by the inmates themselves. They have been taught to cook and serve by professional and they do it like a pro too! Apart from baked goods, the café also has a lot of history and travel books on Shimla and they sell some hand woven woolen shawls too. Talk about variety and good deeds!

The café runs from 10am to 9pm {after which the inmates go back to their cells} and it’s located at the beginning of the mall road, on the ridge, overlooking the lush green Shimla mountains! Oh and they have free Wi-Fi.