The Chatter House has simplicity and beauty with its staff being attentive and friendly. The plating of the food served is also amazing. We ordered the following items : DAHI KE KEBAB: The taste was really good and the presentation was good too. The kebab served had quite a good filling of dahi. These are worth a try. RAJMA KE GALOUTI: This thing was served with green chutney and even the chutney tasted really good. I tried it for the first time and loved it. CHEESE AND BEAN: These seemed like nachos were covered with some cheese and veggies. But when we ate them, they were a bit bitter in taste. I personally didn't like it much and neither did my friends.
Simplicity At Its Best With Killer Food Only In Khan Market
Bars
- Price for two: ₹ 2600
- Wi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: KHAN MARKET
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
The place is quite small so you may have to stand in the queue for your turn. Also, they need to improve the taste of CHEESE AND BEAN.
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
Other Outlets
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: NEHRU PLACE
