Simplicity At Its Best With Killer Food Only In Khan Market

Bars

The Chatter House

Khan Market, New Delhi
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

58, 1st & 2nd Floor, Khan Market, New Delhi

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

The Chatter House has simplicity and beauty with its staff being attentive and friendly. The plating of the food served is also amazing. We ordered the following items : DAHI KE KEBAB: The taste was really good and the presentation was good too. The kebab served had quite a good filling of dahi. These are worth a try. RAJMA KE GALOUTI: This thing was served with green chutney and even the chutney tasted really good. I tried it for the first time and loved it. CHEESE AND BEAN: These seemed like nachos were covered with some cheese and veggies. But when we ate them, they were a bit bitter in taste. I personally didn't like it much and neither did my friends.

What Could Be Better?

The place is quite small so you may have to stand in the queue for your turn. Also, they need to improve the taste of CHEESE AND BEAN.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

Other Outlets

The Chatter House

Nehru Place, New Delhi

Epicuria Mall, Lower Ground Floor, Nehru Place, New Delhi

