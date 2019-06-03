The Chatter House: Serving Delicious Food In Khan Market

Visited The Chatter House on a Sunday evening and due to a queue, we had to wait for 20 minutes to get a table. Therefore, it is recommended to book a table in advance, if you are planning to visit this place in the evening on weekends. We ordered the following:- - Butter Chicken Spring Rolls: To start with, we ordered the chef's special butter chicken spring rolls from their menu. They tasted delicious and we all relished these oriental Indian fusion spring rolls. - Pollo Pesto Pizza: A delicious thin crust pizza topped with chicken breast chunks and sundried tomatoes. Will definitely go best with a chilled pint of beer. - Lahori Mutton Korma: From their Indian delight menu, we ordered Lahori mutton Korma which is scrumptious boneless mutton cubes (they served 4 cubes) in aromatic rich cashew-nut gravy, served with aloo jeera (which we did not eat because our main focus was on non-veg), Papad and choice of breads. The quantity of mutton is less, so it is recommended to either order more or another dish with it. - Gulab Jamun Cheese Cake: As soon as we read this in their menu, we knew we had to try this. Gulab chunks inside a cheesecake tasted heaven for our taste-buds. Though I was already full, I still couldn't stop myself from relishing this yummy dessert and scraped it off to the last bite. The food was good but the service was slow and we had to call out for the servers/ waiters again and again even to get water re-filled in our glasses. There was no pro-activeness from their end even for things like taking orders from our table.