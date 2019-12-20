Cosy Up At This Stay In Shimla That Offers A Stellar View Of The Shivalik Range

Nestled in Mashobra, The Cloudberry is a cosy 2BHK that is perfect if you are looking to unwind and make your weekend a peaceful one. Offering 4G internet, huge LCD TV with HD channels, speakers, fully functional kitchen, a barbecue, caretaker on call, and a beautiful terrace that offers a panoramic view of the Shivalik range (woah!). We bet, you won't get tired of the views and won't mind sitting there all day (oh, just don't forget to enjoy some adrak wali chai with it).

Although, the place has a lot of good restaurants nearby, the host in any case will be more than happy to arrange for a cook for you (at an additional cost) or you could even choose to cook on your own. This place can accommodate up to four guests, however, if you are coming with a group, then don't worry, they even have another apartment in the same building which is easy to club.

Oh, and if your adventure mode is on, then they can even help you rent out mountain bikes at INR 400/day.

The room tariffs for a night start at INR 3,950 (can vary depending on dates and number of people).