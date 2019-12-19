Enjoy Columbian Blends & Italian Delicacies at The Coffee Shop, Saket

The Coffee Shop starts its day at 9 AM and prepares a Himalayan breakfast tray complete with eggs, sausages, bread, jam, and butter. Their coffee is freshly brewed out of Columbian coffee beans and gives off a heavenly aroma to the entire space. We hear their classic cappuccino has many takers.

Their menu is huge and comprehensive and you’ll be confused about what too order because of all the choices they provide. However, out of all the choices their preparation of Italian staples is the best. Their pizzas and meat sauce spaghetti are to die for, and we don’t say that lightly. The cafe specialises in Italian food and their pizza comes highly recommended. They claim to have the freshest vegetables and cheese as toppings. If you’re not too hungry, the Arancini is a good option. We absolutely their Iced Tea and their Iced Coffee. So, save this place for the next time you want to go for a quiet brunch.