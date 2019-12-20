Get Customised Tags & Gluten-Free Chew Sticks For Your Doggo At Tail Lovers Co

Tail Lovers Co is a little slice of heaven for doggie-related supplies. Take your dog with you when you visit.
The way the store's been decorated is just beautiful! It's warm, colourful, and from the looks of it, the owners have put in a lot of heart into doing up the store. They have everything! Beds, dog food, treats, toys, collars, harnesses, gluten-free chew sticks - you name it.
They can also make inscribed tags for your pet! I picked up a round, dull gold tag for my dog, a harness, two toys, chicken and oats cookies and a really cute "Ladoo Singh" cushion for my jack Russell terrier.
