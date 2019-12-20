Owls, Deer & Pineapples? Go Wild Decorating Your Home

They have a mix of old school in some of their pieces and you cannot help but feel transported to the early 1900s. We love their wrought iron furniture too. Their little rocking chair, for instance, takes us back to when grandma used to sit and knit at her favourite spot, and regale us with our favourite childhood stories.

Their wall panels are something you can go home with too. The geometrical designs will definitely make an eye-catching addition to your wall. Apart from that, check out their jars, urns and shelves for daily storage and their lamps, for that beautifully lit space.

To order, visit their website.