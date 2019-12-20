The Décor Kart, an upcoming home décor store has some quirky finds. You can always count on them to make heads turn with their beautiful design and the best part? You can get your hands on these as you lounge about on your couch.
Owls, Deer & Pineapples? Go Wild Decorating Your Home
- Upwards: ₹ 1000
- Available Online
- Nearest Metro Station: HAUZ KHAS
Kart-Wheel With Joy
We love everything they have in store. Be it modern, contemporary or vintage, their décor adds a bit of drama {who doesn’t love that} to your space. Their pieces definitely bring out an artistic perceptive and you cannot help but wonder about the story behind each item.
Decor Karting All The Way
They have a mix of old school in some of their pieces and you cannot help but feel transported to the early 1900s. We love their wrought iron furniture too. Their little rocking chair, for instance, takes us back to when grandma used to sit and knit at her favourite spot, and regale us with our favourite childhood stories.
Their wall panels are something you can go home with too. The geometrical designs will definitely make an eye-catching addition to your wall. Apart from that, check out their jars, urns and shelves for daily storage and their lamps, for that beautifully lit space.
To order, visit their website.
So We're Saying...
The Décor Kart is doing some stunning décor for your home and office spaces, keeping in mind the need of the hour, simple aesthetics and design that’s right up your alley.
