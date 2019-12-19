Go On A Date With The Past At The Embassy In CP

Two giants served here are the channa bhatura {which was supposedly introduced first at this restaurant} and the Embassy Samosa {one of the most popular choices here}. The channa bhatura isn’t the usual runny gravy channa that one would imagine, and the two bhaturas served are equivalent to about two portions of the dish that you’d have anywhere else in the city. The samosa comes in non-veg and veg variants and is super-sized enough to be a meal on its own.

While the Murg Mussallam, tomato fish and chicken masala do hold their own here, it is the Dal Meat which takes the cake. Just a bite of this and you know why this dish has been the mainstay of Embassy for so long.

In the dessert section, nothing really compares to the Embassy pudding {they do have a mango brulee to offer too, but that’s just basic}. The Embassy pudding too has been a favourite for many over the years and is a must try when you go there.