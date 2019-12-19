When you think of Embassy restaurant in CP, think of the Targaryens—’cause it’s ancient and even a fire couldn’t take it down.. Founded in 1948, this colonial-style restaurant continues to serve great food.
Go On A Date With The Past At The Embassy In CP
- Price for two: ₹ 2800
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: RAJIV CHOWK
Shortcut
Chow Down
Channa Bhatura, Dal Meat
Sip On
Peach Martini, Melon Margarita
Winning For
Warm service, food and their consistent quality.
No Place For Change
This place has been serving the same menu since the very beginning, and change is something that they just don’t want! The recipes go back almost 50 years, and the owners believe that they work the best as they are.
The tandoori chicken here isn’t made the same way as it is everywhere else; it mixes a blend of dry spices and an age-old recipe {and the result is amazing!}. Ditto for the paneer tikkas here, which are unlike your generic Delhi offering {both in portion and in flavour}, while the cheese cutlet is crisp and flavourful.
Giants, Mainstays And Sweet Offerings
Two giants served here are the channa bhatura {which was supposedly introduced first at this restaurant} and the Embassy Samosa {one of the most popular choices here}. The channa bhatura isn’t the usual runny gravy channa that one would imagine, and the two bhaturas served are equivalent to about two portions of the dish that you’d have anywhere else in the city. The samosa comes in non-veg and veg variants and is super-sized enough to be a meal on its own.
While the Murg Mussallam, tomato fish and chicken masala do hold their own here, it is the Dal Meat which takes the cake. Just a bite of this and you know why this dish has been the mainstay of Embassy for so long.
In the dessert section, nothing really compares to the Embassy pudding {they do have a mango brulee to offer too, but that’s just basic}. The Embassy pudding too has been a favourite for many over the years and is a must try when you go there.
So, We’re Thinking…
Embassy is a place of history, of delicious food and is a popular choice among many in the city. We can vouch for the quality of service here and you will always be greeted with a smile. Make sure you book in advance as the place fills up pretty fast on busy days. Evenings are the best time to visit {specially if it’s a family dinner}.
Where: 11-D, Connaught Place
Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk
Contact: 011 23416434, +91 9311085132
Price: INR 2,000 for two {approx.}
Timings: 11am – 11pm
Find them on Facebook here.
