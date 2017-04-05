Try The Tikka And Faluda At This Famous Chat Corner In Delhi-6

Fast Food Restaurants

Natraj Dahi Bhalle Wala

Chandni Chowk, New Delhi
3.8
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

1396, Main Road, Near Central Bank, Opp. Paranthe Wali Gali, Chandni Chowk, New Delhi

Great For

More Info

Natraj Dahi Bhalla Corner is famous for dahi bhalla {as the name suggests}. But you should also try their tikki and faluda.

Pro-tip

Chandni Chowk is a crowded place as we all know. Get down at the Chandni Chowk metro station and take a walk to the destination.

What could be better?

More seating space is really required.

I liked

Last weekend we visited this famous dahi bhalla corner. They were very quick in taking orders and serving food.

