Natraj Dahi Bhalla Corner is famous for dahi bhalla {as the name suggests}. But you should also try their tikki and faluda.
Try The Tikka And Faluda At This Famous Chat Corner In Delhi-6
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 100
- Nearest Metro Station: CHANDNI CHOWK
Chandni Chowk is a crowded place as we all know. Get down at the Chandni Chowk metro station and take a walk to the destination.
More seating space is really required.
Last weekend we visited this famous dahi bhalla corner. They were very quick in taking orders and serving food.
