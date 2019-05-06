Ardor 2.1 Serves A Magnificent Thali For Our Instagram Stories

Ardor 2.1 is an Instagram famous thali joint in Connaught Place which serves huge thali costing between 2300-2700 depending upon the day and time you visit there and also depending upon vegetarian or non-vegetarian option if you try. The variety and quality of food are really good but will recommend going for ala carte rather than having the colossal thali as till the time u have the starters and the slices of bread become hard and cold so wish they serve the pieces of bread when we order them. 4 people sharing can’t finish it at all so keep your stomach empty guys heading to this place.