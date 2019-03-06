Head To This Place In Karol Bagh For Some Quality Lunch With Friends & Family

Casual Dining

The Feast House

Karol Bagh, New Delhi
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

B-1, Pusa Road, Karol Bagh, New Delhi

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Feast house cafe offers a nice place to sit, eat and enjoy a quality lunch with your friends and family. The quality of the food offered here is very good. Would highly recommend people to check out this place right away!

What Could Be Better?

Their Food menu could be a little better!

How Much Did It Cost

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With

Big Group, Family, Bae, Kids

