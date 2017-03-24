Karol Bagh Folks, You Have This Lovely Cafe & We Just Found Out?!

Deciding what to eat here can be a challenge because the menu runs into 10 plus pages and resembles a confused student’s graduation thesis. On the bright side, you’ll never get bored because every food group gets representation here: pastas, pizzas, tikkas, tiffins, tacos, hot dogs, brekkie, cakes and the newest obsession, freakshakes.

We sampled the hot dog which was homely but great nevertheless and the chips and dips was enough for a group of three hoping to catch up over nibbles and a sinful Oreo and strawberry shake.

Since the place is just a month-old, most regulars are also yet to zero in on their favourite dishes. So, go on and taste everything for yourself. We hear that they bake their own breads and even have cake jars and cheesecake coming soon. Karol Bagh… You go girl!