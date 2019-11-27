Feeling Fancy? Reserve A Place At This Stunning Restaurant In Gk2

This wonderful place is exactly what comes to my mind when I won't take off for fancy dinner, or want to take my family for the best taste of gourmet world food. A luxurious, elegant and welcoming restaurant, The Finch, is the perfect place based in Porch location of GK-2. A lifetime experience of gourmet world food and imaginatively mixed cocktails along with living music from Wednesday to Saturday and exotic brunches on every Sunday to cherish your mood. There are very few places which serve the best of world cuisine with a fusion of music. Finch is definitely one of these! An ideal place to uplift your spirits with an elegant and chic environment to serve your senses. The Finch has a complimenting bar and a menu full of culinary experience covering European, Oriental and Indian cuisines. Whether you are in for a drink and a bite tapas style, or a more substantial meal, Serving scrumptious food and exotic drinks, the place integrates comfort with luxury, taste with style to entertain your senses at every step of the way. The dumplings and the chaat I tried was the best thing ever. Lehsooni Paneer tikka is one favourite item from the menu too. A wide range of Wine, Liquor, Whiskey, Gins is available along with an impressive range of exotic cocktails & wide range of liquor is also available. They also have some offers running that provides a good discount in case one wants to checkout. Classical/Jazz & Retro Pop/R & B/Soul/Folk/ World music with much-awaited headliner acts from around India and Overseas keeps the place thriving. A must visit the place, gives you the feel of royalty with its luxurious ambience.