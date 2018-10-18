No Kidding! Epicuria Will Soon Be The First Vegan-Friendly Hub In The City

Giving the growing vegan trend a much-awaited push, Delhi’s foremost food mall, Epicuria has introduced special vegan menus at its leading restaurants in Nehru Place. With restaurants like FIO, Dhaba, YUZU, Big Wong, Chatter House, Lord of the Drinks, and Flying Saucer on-board, all those who are curious about the vegan options in Delhi now have access to traditional Punjabi (Pindi chole), authentic Japanese, lip-smacking Lebanese, and more dishes like vegan fudge cake. All these restaurants have whipped up special vegan-friendly menus in addition to their original menus. This initiative is a joint collaboration between The Federation of Indian Animal Protection Organisations (FIAPO) and Epicuria to create the first vegan-friendly hub in the capital which caters to people with different dietary preferences. While other cities like Pune and Bangalore are already bursting with vegan restaurants, Delhi has less than a handful of vegan-friendly eateries. Although most chefs have the ability to easily customise vegetarian dishes to suit a plant-based diet, the lack of options in the city hinders the transition of many who are willing to adopt a vegan lifestyle. There are a lot of people who want to try veganism, be it for health-related reasons, animals or the environment, and this collaboration between Epicuria and FIAPO is a huge step towards that goal. Since it is a one-of-its-kind concept in India, the vegan-friendly move by the management is a big move to set the standard of food and lifestyle in the city.