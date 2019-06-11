The Flying Saucer: The Most Sought After Party Hubs For Weekends

Lounges

The Flying Saucer

New Delhi, Delhi
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Epicuria Food Mall, Ground Floor, Nehru Place, New Delhi

What Makes It Awesome?

The Flying Saucer Cafe is one of the most sought-after party hubs in Delhi. With a power-packed event line up and crazy night scene, The Flying Saucer Cafe is best place go to party . With fusion platters, signature cocktails and it's ambiance gives you great vibes.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group

