Citrus, Floral Or Aqua: Buy The Best Of Home Fragrances From This Store

India's first candle retail chain, The Fragrance People offers home decor and aromatic lifestyle products ranging from candles, diffusers, incense, potpourri, and a lot more. So, if you are someone who loves sweet-smelling aromas, this place is definitely for you.

Although, when you enter their stores (they have six outlets across Delhi-NCR), you might feel that you won't find what you are looking for but let us tell you, you'll be amazed by the variety that each of their stores has to offer. Their collection of candles is something that you should not miss at all; they have pillar candles, tin candles, jar candles, tea light candles (our favourite are their pillar ones, also their bestseller).

If you are looking for the finest fragrances available for home, then their range which includes, citronella, lavender, rose, lemongrass, jasmine, and ocean will spoil you with choices. And did we mention that their range of home decor is also quite cool?

Also, most of their products are quite affordable too! Their basic pillar candle starts from INR 195, fragrance oil from INR 199, reed diffuser set in lavender for INR 1,450, and glass tea light holder from INR 149.