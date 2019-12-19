Citrus, Floral Or Aqua: Buy The Best Of Home Fragrances From This Store

Home Décor Stores

The Fragrance People

Khan Market, New Delhi
4.9

Shop 69-A, Opp. Looks Salon, Khan Market, New Delhi

View 5 Other Outlets

Great For

What Makes It Awesome

India's first candle retail chain, The Fragrance People offers home decor and aromatic lifestyle products ranging from candles, diffusers, incense, potpourri, and a lot more. So, if you are someone who loves sweet-smelling aromas, this place is definitely for you.

Although, when you enter their stores (they have six outlets across Delhi-NCR), you might feel that you won't find what you are looking for but let us tell you, you'll be amazed by the variety that each of their stores has to offer. Their collection of candles is something that you should not miss at all; they have pillar candles, tin candles, jar candles, tea light candles (our favourite are their pillar ones, also their bestseller). 

If you are looking for the finest fragrances available for home, then their range which includes, citronella, lavender, rose, lemongrass, jasmine, and ocean will spoil you with choices. And did we mention that their range of home decor is also quite cool? 

Also, most of their products are quite affordable too! Their basic pillar candle starts from INR 195, fragrance oil from INR 199, reed diffuser set in lavender for INR 1,450, and glass tea light holder from INR 149.

What Could Be Better

They also have personal care products, but we aren't a fan of those. However, it really varies from person to person, so maybe, give this store a shot anyway?

Pro-Tip

They have a bunch of options when it comes to gifting. So, if you are looking for gifts, this could be the perfect place.

Other Outlets

The Fragrance People

RK Puram, New Delhi

Sangam Courtyard, Major Somnath Marg, Sector 9, RK Puram, New Delhi

The Fragrance People

DLF Phase - 5, Gurgaon
4.4

South Point Mall, Le Marche, Golf Course Road, DLF Phase 5, Gurgaon

The Fragrance People

DLF Promenade, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi
4.0

DLF Promenade, 2nd Floor, Nelson Mandela Marg, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi

The Fragrance People

Nehru Place, New Delhi
4.8

Epicuria, Lower Ground Floor, Opp. Dunkin Donuts, Nehru Place, New Delhi

The Fragrance People

Hauz Khas, New Delhi
3.4

Opp. Chumbak Store, Hauz Khas Village, New Delhi

